Hawaiian officials fear infections of rare parasitic worm will increase

State of Hawaii, Department of Health(NEW YORK) — A spike in infections from a rare parasitic worm in the Hawaiian island of Maui has local health officials concerned about the parasite’s potential to spread.

A worm called Angiostrongylus cantonensis causes the infection; there is no treatment, and in rare cases, it can be fatal. People who catch the infection by eating raw or undercooked snails, or contaminated fruits and vegetables, can develop meningitis.

Dr. Lorrin Pang, the Maui district health officer, explained to worried residents why the disease is so damaging. In a live-streamed presentation on Facebook, Pang said that the parasite can live in the body for months. As a result, inflammation from the body’s immune response can result in scarring or other damage to the nervous system, which can cause pain during the infection.

“Our body realizes this is so foreign we attack it…by that time the worm is one inch big and by then it’s a major battle,” Pang said, describing the immune system fight to kill the parasite. “There is a whole lot of collateral damage…attacking the worm attacks ourselves and that is the issue.”

A bad headache, neck stiffness, light sensitivity and vomiting and can start more than six …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health