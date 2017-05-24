Have the time of your life tonight with ABC’s “Dirty Dancing” remake

ABC(LOS ANGELES) — ABC’s TV-movie remake of Dirty Dancing arrives on the small screen tonight. The original film, starring Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze, was a generational touchstone, not just for fans but for actors like Debra Messing who stars in the remake.

“I remember being a kid when it came out and sitting in the movie theater and thinking, ‘This is the first time that I’ve actually seen a leading lady who isn’t perfect,’ and it’s like, ‘Oh, so there might be a place for me in Hollywood,'” Messing tells ABC Radio. “Like, it was a turning point for me.”

The movie, a coming-of-age period dance romance about a teenager nicknamed Baby in the early 1960s and a resort dance instructor, Johnny, offered Messing — who plays Baby’s mom, Marjorie, in the remake — a glimpse of herself on screen. “I thought, ‘Oh, I’m Jewish and I’m awkward,’ and I thought, ‘Oh, I’m Baby!'” she said. “And of course I realize now everyone who watches it thinks they’re Baby.”

The TV movie however is more than just a remake. It updates the story, exploring what happens to Baby and Johnny after that summer and delving into the relationship between Jake …read more

