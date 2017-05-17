Harvard report: Millennials not interested in casual sex

iStock/Thinkstock(CAMBRIDGE, Mass.) — Millennials are more interested in dating or hanging out with friends than having casual sex, according to a new Harvard University report that looks into the “hook-up culture” of young adults.

In the report, entitled “The Talk,” researchers from Harvard’s Graduate School of Education spoke to over 2,000 18-to-25-year-old’s from across the U.S. about their romantic and sexual experiences.

The report stated that many young adults and teenagers “tend to greatly overestimate the size of the “hook-up culture” and these misconceptions can be detrimental to young people.”

The researchers also found that a “large number of teens and young adults are unprepared for caring, lasting romantic relationships and are anxious about developing them.”

Richard Weissbourd, the lead author of the report and a psychologist at Harvard Graduate School of Education, told ABC News that the report “is about two pervasive problems.”

“One is, we are failing … miserably to prepare young people for romantic love, probably the most important thing they will do in life,” Weissbourd said. “The second is that there are very high rates of misogyny and sexual harassment.”

Weissbourd added that they found that among 18-to-25-year-old’s, “people wildly overestimate the percent of people who are casually dating, or … having …read more

