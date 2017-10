He was just 17 years old when Harry Styles and his bandmates in One Direction hit it big. Their debut album, “Up All Night,” opened atop the Billboard charts, something even The Beatles didn’t do. And One Direction’s concert tours rank among the highest-grossing ever. Styles is now out with an eponymous solo album, and he tells Tony Dokoupil that his music has a different sound than what One Direction fans have come to expect. …read more

