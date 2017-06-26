Harry Birthday, Harry Potter!

Author J.K. Rowling in 2007 with the final book in her “Harry Potter” series, “Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows”; SHAUN CURRY/AFP/Getty Images(NEW YORK) — Happy birthday, Harry Potter!

June 26 marks the 20th anniversary of the publication of Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone, the first book in then-unknown author J.K. Rowling’s soon-to-be wildly popular Harry Potter book series.

Scottish-born Joanne Rowling was a single mother in 1990 when she began working on Philosopher’s Stone, her very first novel. It was published in the U.K. in 1997, with an initial print run of just 500 copies. It was her publisher who suggested Rowling adopt the pen name of J.K. Rowling, fearing young boys might not buy a book written by a female author.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher’s Stone was an unqualified smash, and sold some 300,000 copies by 1999. The U.S. edition was published September 1, 1998, with the modified title Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone. A year later, it was the #1 New York Times fiction bestseller, where it remained for nearly a year.

