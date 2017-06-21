“Han Solo” film loses directors over “creative differences”

L-R: Woody Harrelson (top), former co-director Christopher Miller (bottom), Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Alden Ehrenreich, Emilia Clarke, Chewbacca, former co-director Phil Lord, and Donald Glover/Lucasfilm – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Production on the young Han Solo Star Wars stand-alone film hit bump in the road on Tuesday as Star Wars studio Lucasfilm announced that the movie’s co-directors are out.

“[Co-directors] Phil Lord and Christopher Miller are talented filmmakers who have assembled an incredible cast and crew, but it’s become clear that we had different creative visions on this film, and we’ve decided to part ways. A new director will be announced soon,” Kathleen Kennedy, president of Lucasfilm, announced in a statement posted to Starwars.com.

“Unfortunately, our vision and process weren’t aligned with our partners on this project. We normally aren’t fans of the phrase ‘creative differences’ but for once this cliché is true. We are really proud of the amazing and world-class work of our cast and crew,” Lord and Miller added in the published statement.

Although it’s just a rumor at the moment, Deadline reports that Ron Howard “has emerged as a frontrunner” to take over behind the camera.

The movie, which stars Alden Ehrenreich as a younger …read more

