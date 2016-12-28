“Hamilton” Still All About the Benjamins: Makes $105.5 Million in 2016

Credit: Joan Marcus(NEW YORK) — The Broadway phenomenon Hamilton kept raking in the Benjamins in 2016, earning $105.5 million in 2016, good enough for the top spot on the Great White Way.

The historical musical and brainchild of Lin-Manuel Miranda not only swept the Tony Awards earlier in the year, but its performance narrowly bested the Disney stage version of The Lion King, which still earned a lion’s share of the box office — $103.2 million, Variety notes.

The trade also noted the Hamilton made history in another way in 2016 — becoming the first Broadway show to earn more than $3 million in a single week, a high water mark set over Thanksgiving week.

