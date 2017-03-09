“Hamilton” stars donated salaries to Dress for Success on International Women’s Day

PBS(NEW YORK) — The cast and producers of Hamilton surprised those in attendance last night in New York City by adding an insert into the regular Broadway program.

“Ladies and Gentlemen thank you for coming to the show,” it read. “We would like to remind everyone that March is National Women’s History Month and today is International Women’s Day.”

The note continued that “a group of us at Hamilton have chosen to donate our salaries from tonight’s performance to Dress for Success, an international charity that supports women entering the work force. We thank all the women in this building for being here today and celebrating with us.”

The cast also dedicated its performance to the charity and women everywhere.

