Halsey Opens Up About ‘Multiple Terrifying Surgeries’ to Treat Endometriosis

Halsey/Instagram(NEW YORK) — Halsey wants fans to know she’s doing OK after undergoing several surgeries to treat endometriosis.

The “New Americana” singer, whose birth name is Ashley Frangipane, shared a photo of herself on Instagram in a hospital bed. In the photo posted Friday, Halsey gave a thumbs up to the camera while wearing a green hospital gown and blue surgical scrup cap.

“Today I braved multiple terrifying surgeries. The most important of which being the surgery that would hopefully treat my endometriosis,” she began in a lengthy caption.

Endometriosis is a disease of the uterus that affects millions of women. It occurs when the tissue that makes up the lining of the uterus begins to grow outside of the womb for unknown reasons. Endometriosis can cause pain, cramping, scar tissue, and infertility.

“For those of you who have followed this battle of mine or who may suffer with it yourself, you know the extremes to which it can be mentally exhausting and physically painful,” Halsey, 22, continued. “OK HONESTLY I’m in total agony right now (and I’m going to be in excruciating pain for a while cause I had quite the cocktail of procedures today).”

Addressing her fans, the singer said that

Source:: ABC News Radio Health