“Sunday Morning” critic David Edelstein says the recent flood of restored, re-released horror movies is like manna from hell! He recommends the best of classic and current horror, including the James Whale rarity “The Old Dark House”; a glistening “Night of the Living Dead”; this year’s standout horror-satire from Jordan Peele, “Get Out”; and the French cannibal movie “Raw.” …read more

Source:: CBS News Radio Entertainment