Halle Berry says her Oscar win “meant nothing”

ABC Press

(LOS ANGELES) — In 2002, Halle Berry became the first woman of color to win the Best Actress Oscar, and she tearfully dedicated her award to, “every nameless, faceless woman of color who now has a chance because this door has been opened.” Now fifteen years after her win for Monster’s Ball, Berry says that trophy feels almost meaningless, because no other woman of color has won the award since.

In an interview with Teen Vogue‘s editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth, Halle addressed the Oscar race, describing the lack of diversity as a major issue.

“It’s troubling, to say the least,” she said, adding that her Oscar acceptance speech wasn’t as impactful as she thought it would be.

“Wow, that moment really meant nothing,” she said. “That meant nothing. I thought it meant something, but I think it meant nothing.”

Although the actress admits she’s still “profoundly hurt” and “saddened” at what has transpired since her Oscar win, Berry says she’s felt more “inspired to get involved in other ways” because of it.

“I want to start directing, I want to start producing more,” she said. “I want to start being a part of making more opportunities for people of color.”

Following the …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment