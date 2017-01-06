Hairdresser Sits on Floor to Ease Haircut Anxiety of Boy with Autism

Courtesy Jennifer McCafferty(CHARLESTON, W.Va.) — A West Virginia mom is thanking a hairdresser who went “above and beyond” her normal duties to ease the anxiety of her 4-year-old son, who has a hard time with haircuts and an autism spectrum disorder.

Jennifer McCafferty, of Charleston, West Virginia, did not know what to expect when she took her son, Isaiah Terrell, to get his haircut last month.

Isaiah was diagnosed last February with autism spectrum disorder. He has difficulty handling things like large crowds and loud noises and has a sensory sensitivity around his ears, according to his mom.

McCafferty decided to try a new salon, Sport Clips Haircuts, and was randomly matched with hairdresser Kaylen Barker, who had started working at the salon less than two weeks before.

Barker, 28, has been a hairdresser for nearly 10 years. She said she watched Isaiah getting uncomfortable in the chair and listened to what he said he wanted.

“He said he wanted to sit down on the floor, so I just got down on the floor,” Barker told ABC News. “I let him spray me with my water bottle. We talked about Finding Dory and he was telling me all about the fish.”

Barker was able to calm …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health