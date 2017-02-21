Hair-raising video shows stealthy coyote follow doctor into his office in South Carolina

ABC News(MOUNT PLEASANT, S.C.) — A security camera recently captured the hair-raising moment a coyote stealthily followed a doctor into his office in South Carolina.

The doctor — Steven Poletti, an orthopedic surgeon — said the harrowing incident happened early in the morning on Feb. 15 while he was walking into work at the Southeastern Spine Institute in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina.

Poletti had no idea a coyote was behind him until they were both inside the building, he told ABC News Tuesday.

“I felt something brush my leg and then turned around,” he said. “At first glance, I thought it was a dog.”

But Poletti quickly realized the animal was a coyote when he caught sight of its “bared teeth and big, bushy tail with a black tip.”

“We were enclosed in this small 10-by-10-foot stairwell area, and I didn’t want it to run into the operating room or into the office,” Poletti said. “I just shook my keys out of fear, and the coyote took a step back and looked like he was frightened. Then, I just made a run for it.”

The coyote chased the doctor outside for about 10 feet until a squirrel distracted it and it ran off, Poletti said.

