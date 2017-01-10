Gullickson Officially Named Director of Strength and Conditioning

Photo Credit: LA Rams

Tennessee officially has a new Director of Strength and Conditioning.

After over a week of reports, the Vols officially announced the hiring of Rock Gullickson to the position, bringing the former Rams, Packers and Saints strength coach to Knoxville to lead that area of the program.

“We are ecstatic to welcome Rock Gullickson and his wife, Terry, into the Tennessee family,” Butch Jones said in a release on Tuesday afternoon. “I’ve personally known Rock for more than 20 years and know what he stands for as a coach and a person. He fits the culture we are continuing to build at UT and he has a comprehensive plan that I truly believe our players will greatly benefit from.

“He is passionate about his work, a tireless worker, detail-oriented and has a tremendous track record of developing and motivating players to reach their maximum potential. The strength staff spends more time with our players than anyone and he, along with our current staff, will provide our players with the type of training needed to compete at the highest level.”

