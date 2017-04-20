“Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2” stars storm the purple carpet for Hollywood premiere

mARVEL – 2017(LOS ANGELES) — Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 had its world premiere in Hollywood Wednesday night, and one of the stars walking the purple carpet was David Hasselhoff, who has a cameo in the film, thanks in large part to his role in the 1980s TV series Knight Rider.

“James Gunn, the director, saw me on…Knight Rider when he was eight years old,” the 64-year-old actor tells ABC Radio, adding that Gunn said he “loved that show, and loved the theme of Knight Rider and one man can make a difference my whole life.”

Michael Rooker reprises his role as Yondu, the blue-skinned Ravagers leader, and Rooker tells ABC that he enjoyed the challenge of conveying the emotional journey his character experiences this time around.

“I loved being challenged,” he explains. “I love…the fact that I do go on this journey and it’s a beautiful one, not just about whistling and our action or arrows going all over the place…it’s about other stuff too.”

Another character who has changed since the first Guardians of the Galaxy is Zoe Saldana’s fiery Gamora, who’s a little more calm this time around.

"She's not looking for a way to get out and she's

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment