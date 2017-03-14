Guarantano Working With QB Guru

Photo Credit: Mason Burgin/RTI

While spring break is normally a time for players to get away for a final rest before the beginning of spring practice, Tennessee redshirt freshman quarterback Jarrett Guarantano is taking this week as an opportunity to work with one of the best-known QB gurus in the nation – George Whitfield.

Whitfield, a former college quarterback who also has a role on ESPN’s College GameDay, has worked with some of the best known college and NFL quarterbacks in the nation including Andrew Luck, Jameis Winston, Cam Newton and many others.

The group of college quarterbacks working with Whitfield this week includes TCU signal caller Kenny Hill, Notre Dame’s Brandon Wimbush, Indiana’s Richard Lagow and Guarantano.

Is it football season yet?!? Great getting spending time w/some of the QB’s that will light it up this fall! Thanks @georgewhitfield pic.twitter.com/TyNbrR9QCD — Allison Williams (@AllisonW_Sports) March 14, 2017

Whitfield also told the Knoxville News Sentinel that he’s working with Winston, Johnny Manziel and other professional quarterbacks right now and might have some of them interact with the college quarterbacks over the course of the week.

Guarantano will compete with junior Quinten Dormady, redshirt sophomore Sheriron Jones and freshman …read more

Source:: Rocky Top Insider