Grieving mom meets little girl whose beating heart came from her daughter

Amber Travaglio | Ashlyn Richardson(CLEVELAND) — A grieving mother has met the child whose life was saved thanks to the donation of her little girl’s heart.

Mothers Amber Travaglio and Ashlyn Richardson embraced in a tearful first meeting Feb. 8, one year after the heart of Travaglio’s late daughter, Melody Kashawlic, 7, was donated to Peyton Richardson, 5.

“It was an overwhelming sense of peace, which may sound strange,” Travaglio told ABC News of meeting Richardson and Peyton. “There’s so much emotional turmoil in losing a child and curiosity in organ donation. Who has a piece of my child? What is the family like? Is their life better because of this?”

“Getting to see how much Ashlyn loves Peyton and seeing how she’ll do anything for her child brought me some peace. There’s never a complete closure in something like this; there’s a shadow of sadness but for one moment in time. I got to feel like my child was there because I know a part of Melody lives on in Peyton,” Travaglio said.

Travaglio of Cleveland, Ohio, said Melody was a vibrant little girl with an old soul who enjoyed fostering pets and knitting hats for babies in the neonatal intensive care unit.

