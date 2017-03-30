“Grey’s Anatomy” star Chandra Wilson opens up about her daughter’s mysterious illness

ABC News(NEW YORK) — Actress Chandra Wilson, who plays a doctor on ABC’s long-running hit drama Grey’s Anatomy, opened up about her family’s real-life medical saga in an interview with Good Morning America that aired Thursday.

Wilson, who has played Dr. Miranda Bailey on Grey’s Anatomy for the past 13 seasons, described the uncertainty and fear she faced when her daughter, Sarina McFarlane, 23, first became ill as a teenager.

The Emmy-nominated actress said her daughter became afflicted with nausea, vomiting and crippling abdominal pain. McFarlane’s mysterious illness baffled doctors, and Wilson said they went nearly 10 months before she finally got a diagnosis — cyclic vomiting syndrome, or CVS, a neurological disorder characterized by a series of prolonged attacks of severe nausea and vomiting, with no apparent cause.

“It presented itself like a real bad case of food poisoning,” Wilson explained. “It didn’t go away for four or five days so because of that we went to the ER.”

Wilson said emergency room doctors hydrated her daughter but none of the tests showed it was anything different.

“A month later, the exact same presentation happened and this was month after month after month for 10 months,” she said.

Wilson kept a running log of her

