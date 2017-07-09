Grandmother celebrates 90th birthday with an epic cake smash

Pardon My French Photography(SYDNEY) — An Australian woman who will turn 90 years old on Wednesday said she felt like a kid again when she did a cake smash to fete her milestone birthday.

Photos of Ethel Ford having fun devouring a red velvet cake while wearing a white tutu, pearls and a tiara, have gone viral.

It was all her photographer-granddaughter Brigitte Godwin’s idea.

“I just thought it’d be fun. She’s turning 90. Why not get your hands dirty?” the Adelaide, Australia woman told ABC News. “I didn’t tell her. That’s the best part of it.”

So when Ford showed up at Godwin’s home studio two weeks ago, she had no idea what she was getting herself into. Still, the grandmother played along.

The day began with breakfast and champagne, and concluded with a 15-minute photo shoot. All along, Godwin, 28, made sure retro music played to keep her grandmother, whom she calls “nan,” grooving.

During one part of the photo shoot, captured on video, Ford exclaims, “I’m turning 90. I can’t believe it!” While digging into the cake, she simply says: “Yummy!”

Godwin said her favorite photo from the afternoon was one of her grandmother holding up a picture of herself 72 years ago when …read more

