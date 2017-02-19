Grandma on bed rest delights social media with her stunning paintings

Courtesy of Jill Sobocinski(NEW YORK) — This grandma is delighting the internet with her stunning, colorful paintings.

Joan Holland, 83, has been on bed rest in her assisted living facility in Cranford, New Jersey, for one year, and admitted she gets bored. But recently, she rediscovered her love for Paint by Numbers, a painting kit for adults.

“I’ve been busy,” she proudly told ABC News of her handiwork. “I’ve been confined to bed rest only for a year. And you get tired of laying around in bed. I tried knitting and was good for a while, and I tried reading. But the Paint by Numbers, the painting is perfect. It was easy to set up, easy to clean up and didn’t make a big mess. And I had good results from it.”

An adorable photo of Holland showing off her masterpieces has gone viral, with more than 3,000 likes after her granddaughter, Jill Sobocinski, tweeted it.

“It was really, really beautiful to me,” Sobocinski said of her grandmother’s talents. “It brings her a lot of happiness. She loves to show them off.

"Being stuck there, she does get cranky sometimes," Sobocinski added. "This is her outlet and her getaway. It brings her joy.

