Grandfather, Grandson Share New Year’s Day Birthday 53 Years Apart

(Courtesy Amanda Connell) Angus Connell, is pictured here with his grandfather, Leon Longan. Angus was born at Mason General Hospital in Shelton, Washington, Jan. 1, 2017. Longan was born 53 years ago on Jan. 1, 1964 in the same facility, back when it was under the name Shelton Hospital. (SHELTON, Wash.) — A baby was born this past New Year’s Day at a hospital in northwestern Washington where, coincidentally, his grandfather was also born 53 years earlier.

The grandfather, Leon Longan, was born on Jan. 1, 1964, at Shelton Hospital in Shelton, Washington, according to Virginia J. McCarty, CEO of McCarty and Associates, a firm that handles marketing for the hospital, which was renamed Mason General Hospital in 1968.

Longan’s grandson, Angus Connell, was born at the same hospital this past Sunday, Jan. 1, 2017, McCarty told ABC News Wednesday.

In addition to being born on the same day at the same hospital, Longan and Angus also both share the distinction of being the first babies born at the hospital in their respective birth years, McCarty said.

