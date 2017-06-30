Grammy & Oscar-winner Annie Lennox told she has “potential” by music coordinator at online radio station

Jeffrey Mayer/WireImageHey, millennials: Here’s one reason to learn something about music that came out before you were born. If you do, it may save you from becoming the subject of online ridicule…like one poor young woman at an online radio station is right now.

Annie Lennox, a chart-topping four-time Grammy winner, an Oscar winner and a multi-platinum-selling artist, received a letter from a music coordinator at an online radio station telling her that she thought Annie’s music had potential.

In the letter, which the former Eurythmics frontwoman posted on Facebook, the music coordinator, named Kylie, writes, “I came across your music on line and really like what I heard! I find artists who I think have potential and get them in rotation on our station. If you’d like, please send over the MP3 for your latest single. I’ll forward it to Glenn our program director…to see if he’s interested in putting it in rotation.”

Underneath the post, Annie wrote the joking caption, “I think I’m in with a chance ??!!!”

In the Facebook comments, someone speculated that the station in question could be KMIX Radio Los Angeles, an …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment