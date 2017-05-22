Graduating student inspired to become a nurse after open heart surgery 10 years ago

Photo Magic Media(BOWIE, Md.) — One nursing student, who is set to graduate Tuesday, was inspired to choose the selfless profession after her open heart surgery 10 years ago.

That’s when Linette Iloh met two nurses who had a profound impact on her life.

The Bowie State University senior originally intended to be a lawyer. But that changed when she was studying at Coppin State University in Baltimore, Maryland, on a full softball scholarship.

“I fell ill,” the Bowie, Maryland, student recalled. “I was sleeping all day.”

Iloh, 27, would later discover that she had pericarditis, or an enlarged heart, and needed immediate open heart surgery at only 18 years old. A specialist referred her to Adventist HealthCare Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park, Maryland, where she underwent surgery on November 23, 2007.

“I had two of the best nurses,” Iloh said of her five-day stint in the hospital.

Two nurses helped her with different tests before surgery, prayed with her before the surgery and even ensured she ate at the appropriate time the night before her surgery, Iloh said. They also kept her mother up to date on the very latest, she added.

Iloh remembers one particular nurse whose face was the first she saw after …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health