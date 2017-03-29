Gov. Chris Christie to work with Jared Kushner to combat opioid epidemic

ABC News(Chris Christie denies rift with Jared Kushner, says pair ‘get along just great’

(WASHINGTON) — New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie denied there was tension between him and Jared Kushner, a senior adviser to President Donald Trump, as the two prepare to team up in a new White House initiative to combat the nation’s opioid epidemic, saying on Good Morning America Wednesday that they “get along just great.”

When he was the U.S. attorney of New Jersey, Christie prosecuted Kushner’s father, real estate mogul Charles Kushner, who was sentenced to prison in 2005 on 18 counts of tax evasion, witness tampering and making illegal campaign contributions.

Now, Christie is set to lead a new White House commission tasked with tackling opioid addiction nationwide. The commission will fall under the White House Office of American Innovation, which Trump unveiled Monday. The president appointed Kushner, his son-in-law and a senior aide, to lead the office.

"The Office of American Innovation will bring a creative and strategic approach to many critical issues and intractable problems that affect Americans' quality of life," Kushner said in a statement issued by the White House on Monday. "We have an opportunity to identify and implement solutions by combining internal resources with

