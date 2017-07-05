“Gotham” actor Donal Logue enlists fellow actors to help find his daughter Jade

FOX/Michael Lavine(NEW YORK) — Gotham actor Donal Logue is continuing his search for his missing transgender daughter, taking to Facebook and Twitter to ask for the public’s help in finding 16-year-old Jade.

The actor, 51, who has already filed a missing persons report with the New York City Police Department, is now being supported by fellow actors and co-stars like Danny Trejo and J.W. Cortes.

Cortes, who is an actor and real-life police officer, posted a video on Twitter pleading, “We so desperately need your help … We are asking that you share, retweet, do whatever you can to spread the word that we need to get her home.”

Cortes implored his followers to use the hashtag “#JadeLogue” to track Jade’s whereabouts.

Logue, 51, also shared a recent picture of Jade with actor Gilles Marini on Twitter this morning. He captioned the photo: “Jade hanging out in Brooklyn with @GillesMarini. Jade, Gilles, Carole, Finn, Georges, yohji, #wantuback.”

In a video posted earlier in the week, Trejo pleads, “Whoever has Jade, please just drop her off anywhere … there will be no questions asked.”

