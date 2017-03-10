“Good Morning America” to reveal major news about CMA Music Festival next Friday

Country Music AssociationThe clock is ticking toward this year’s CMA Music Festival, and believe it or not, the 2017 edition is only about three months away. The Country Music Association’s celebration of the fans takes over downtown Nashville starting Thursday, June 8 — and the party doesn’t stop until late the following Sunday.

On Monday, the CMA will begin unveiling the talent who’ll hit the stage this year, revealing a different venue’s lineup every day through Wednesday. You’ll be able to check out the rosters both online and through the CMA Music Festival’s mobile app.

Then on Friday, it’ll be time for the big announcement, as the stars who’ll be playing the main stage at Nashville’s Nissan Stadium will be revealed on Good Morning America. You can catch the show weekdays at 7 a.m. on ABC.

