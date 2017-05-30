“Good food, good music, good drinks, good hang and good people”: Tyler Hubbard takes you inside FGL House

Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images via ABCIf you’ve ever thought about throwing one back with Florida Georgia Line, there’s a new Nashville hot spot that just might make that a reality. Monday, June 5, Tyler Hubbard and Brian Kelley will open the doors to their new four-story restaurant and bar, FGL House.

“Man, you know the FGL House is just a little dream that BK and I had that really came to reality even quicker than we thought,” Tyler tells ABC Radio. “Just a place where we can get together with our friends and people that we want to get to know even better.”

“Good food, good music, good drinks, good hang and good people — that’s kinda the motto there,” he adds. “It’s just a really cool environment.”

Tyler confirms that when he and Brian are in town, you’ll likely find them somewhere in the 22,000-square-foot space. “BK and I are excited about opening up and stopping by and hanging out with the fans and whoever’s in there, so it’s gonna be a good time,” he promises.

Drinks will lean heavily toward the duo’s signature Old Camp peach/pecan whiskey, while they’re calling the food Southern with a California flair. You’ll …read more

