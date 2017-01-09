Golden Globes 2017: “La La Land” Makes History, Streep Makes Her Point

Meryl Streep; Paul Drinkwater/NBC(BEVERLY HILLS, Calif.) — While Sunday night’s Golden Globes honored a movie that’s all about old-fashioned escapism, romance and dreams, it also brought us a speech from Meryl Streep that sent everyone crashing back down to the reality of 2017.

La La Land Dances to the Top

La La Land, a modern-day musical starring Ryan Gosling and Emma Stone as a musician and an actress who fall in and out of love while pursuing their dreams, won a record seven trophies Sunday night, more than any other movie in the history of the awards. It beat previous record holders One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Next and Midnight Express, both of which won six in their respective years. Among La La Land‘s haul: Best Comedy or Musical, Best Actress and Actor in a Comedy or Musical, Best Original Song for “City of Stars,” Best Director, and Best Screenplay.

“This is a film for dreamers, and I think that hope and creativity are two of the most important things in the world, and that’s what this movie is about,” Emma Stone said at the podium. “So to any creative …read more

