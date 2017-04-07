Friday, April 7, 2017
“Going in Style,” “The Case for Christ,” and “Smurfs: The Lost Village” among this week’s new releases

Here's a look at the new movies opening nationwide Friday:

* Going in Style — Morgan Freeman, Alan Arkin and Michael Caine play longtime pals who plan a daring robbery of a bank that lost their pension funds in this film directed by Zach Braff and also starring Ann-Margret and Christopher Lloyd. Rated PG-13.

* Smurfs: The Lost Village — Demi Lovato provides the voice of Smurfette, who finds a mysterious map that leads her and her friends Brainy, Clumsy and Hefty — played by Community‘s Danny Pudi, 30 Rock‘s Jack McBrayer and True Blood‘s Joe Manganiello, respectively — on a race against time and an evil wizard — voiced by The Office‘s Rainn Wilson — to find a secret village in this 3-D animated film. Rated PG.

* The Case for ChristUnder the Dome‘s Mike Vogel stars as an investigative journalist and avowed atheist out to disprove the existence of God, after his wife, played by Erika Christensen, becomes a Christian in this movie, based on a true story. Also starring Faye Dunaway and Robert Forster. Rated PG.

Opening Friday limited release:

* Gifted — Chris Evans plays a single man raising his …read more

