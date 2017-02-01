“God’s Problem Child”: Willie Nelson Addresses Death Rumors and the 2016 Election on New Album

Legacy RecordingsWillie Nelson returns this spring with his first album of all-new material since 2014’s Band of Brothers.The April 28 release of God’s Problem Child is timed to coincide with the Country Music Hall of Famer’s 84th birthday, which happens to be the next day.

The 13-song collection finds Willie in fine form, being both funny and thoughtful, as usual. On “Still Not Dead,” he takes on the untimely reports of his demise, while he considers the 2016 election on “Delete and Fast-Forward.”

The title track includes what’s likely the last recording by the legendary Leon Russell, while the album’s final track, “He Won’t Ever Be Gone,” is a tribute to Merle Haggard. Both Haggard and Russell passed away last year.

The Red-Headed Stranger is nominated for Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album at this month’s Grammys for his recent album, Summertime: Willie Nelson Sings Gershwin.

Copyright © 2017, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.

…read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Country