“Godfather” stars to celebrate movie’s 45th anniversary at Tribeca Film Festival

Getty Images/Universal History Archive (NEW YORK) — Surviving Godfather cast members will reunite for a special event at this year’s Tribeca Film Festival.

Al Pacino, James Caan, Robert Duvall, Diane Keaton, Talia Shire and Tribeca Film Festival founder Robert De Niro, who starred in The Godfather Part II, will join director Francis Ford Coppola for a panel discussion following a special back-to-back screening of The Godfather and The Godfather Part II at New York’s Radio City Music Hall.

The Godfather celebration will close the festival on Saturday April 29.

The festival has a number of other special events planned, too. It will open April 19 with a previously announced screening of the documentary Clive Davis: The Soundtrack of Our Lives, to be followed by a concert featuring Aretha Franklin; Jennifer Hudson; Earth, Wind & Fire; and other artists who worked with Davis.

The festival also plans a sing-along screening of Aladdin in honor of that movie’s 25th anniversary. The festival also will celebrate the 25th anniversary of a very different sort of movie — Quentin Tarantino’s Reservoir Dogs — with a screening and panel featuring Tarantino and members of the movie’s cast.