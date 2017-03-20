“God Made a Woman”: The inspiration behind Jerrod Niemann’s romantic new song

Curb RecordsNot only is “God Made a Woman” Jerrod Niemann‘s favorite song he’s ever cut, it’s also a tribute to his wife Morgan, whom he wed in 2014.

“You realize quickly that the weight of the world is easier to hold with two sets of shoulders,” he reflects. “That’s what I think about when I listen to this song.”

“God Made a Woman” is the lead single from Jerrod’s upcoming fourth album, which will also be his first for Curb Records. You can stream or download the new song at the usual digital outlets now.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country