God Made a Wedding Crasher: Jerrod Niemann interrupts six ceremonies with a serenade

Jerrod Niemann's new song "God Made a Woman" has turned him into a wedding crasher.

When he was in Las Vegas recently, Jerrod took advantage of the numerous chapels in town by spontaneously serenading six brides and grooms with his romantic new ballad. The locales ranged from high above Sin City on the world’s tallest observation wheel, to The Mob Museum, to a local branch of Denny’s.

Jerrod himself got so carried away with the romance that he and his wife of two years, Morgan, even renewed their vows — with a little help from Jesse Garon, the official Elvis of Las Vegas.

“Since I recorded ‘God Made a Woman,’ I hoped it would touch others’ lives like it has impacted my wife and me,” the “Drink to That All Night” hitmaker says. “To share special moments with other couples in Las Vegas was unbelievable. Hopefully more folks out there will be able to experience something special with the song as well.”

“God Made a Woman” is the lead single from Jerrod’s upcoming fourth studio album, his first for Curb Records.

