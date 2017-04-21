Go Huntin’ For Luke Bryan For Your Chance To Win Tickets

Who’s your huntin’ partner? Who’s the one you go fishing with? How about that lover sweetie smoochie one? Luke Bryan wants to see you and two of your pals at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena Friday May 5th.

And he’ll see you….’cause you’re going to be sitting in section 106 – lower level seats – only from 106-9 Kicks Country.

It’s one of the hottest shows of spring. It’s soldout. And your trio will be sitting in three of the best seats in the house for some huntin’, fishin’ and lovin’ with Luke Bryan. Keep the Upper Cumberland’s #1 For New Country 106-9 Kicks Country dialed in at work!

Every day between 8am and 5pm, we’re going to serve up a Luke Bryan trio….three of Luke’s songs back-to-back-to-back. When you hear it, be the 10th caller at 526-6969 or 1-800-869-1069. You’ll win a copy of Luke’s new album…and you’re qualified for three seats in Section 106 to see Luke Bryan Friday May 5th.

So get huntin’ for those three Luke songs in a row….fishin’ for the number to call (526-6969) and lovin’ your chances at seeing Luke LIVE….from 106-9 Kicks Country.