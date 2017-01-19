Girl with Terminal Cancer Asks People to Do Acts of Kindness

Courtesy Anne Schofield(NEW YORK) — When Becca Schofield, was told last November the brain cancer she had fought for nearly two years was terminal, the 17-year-old said she decided to create a bucket list.

When an overwhelming number of family and friends wanted to help with her bucket list, Becca, of Riverview, New Brunswick, thought of a way to help other people.

Becca brainstormed with her dad, Darren Schofield, and came up with a hashtag, #BecccaToldMeTo, to give people a way to help others, and inadvertently help Becca, too.

“Everyone wants to help, everyone wants to do things and a lot of [my bucket list] is I want to revisit places I’ve been, eat my favorite foods, watch my parents’ favorite movies with them,” Becca told ABC News. “It’s not stuff people can help with.”

“This is something other people can do and feel like they’re doing stuff for me,” she said. “I love that it’s not just for the recipient and not just for the person who’s giving. It’s also for me.”

Becca, who underwent a seven-hour surgery after her first brain tumor was discovered in February 2015, took to Facebook last month to tell friends and family about the hashtag. Doctors said Becca …read more

