Girl with rare, severe face cancer sparks emotion in ‘hope’ photo campaign

Despite the rain in New York City on Tuesday, many people stopped to "give hope" for through photos to a little girl with severe face cancer find free medical care.

Some of them were moved to tears, as they posed for photos with the little girl’s portrait for her birthday.

Jennifer Allen Friales is a 9 year old in the Philippines who has a rare form of cancer called Ewing sarcoma.

Jennifer Allen’s cancer is primarily on her face and has left her with severe facial abnormalities. Ewing Sarcoma in itself is rare and having it in the face even more so, according to Dr. Steven DuBois, a pediatric oncologist at Dana-Farber/Boston Children’s Cancer and Blood Disorders Center.

“Only approximately 250 to 300 new patients are diagnosed each year in the United States,” DuBois told ABC News. “Ewing sarcoma can arise anywhere in the body, but the most common sites are in the bones of the legs and arms and in the pelvis. Involvement of the bones of the face is unusual.”

DuBois said he has never seen a case like this before.

