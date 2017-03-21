Girl Power: Cam and Lindsay Ell join forces with Melissa Etheridge for Skyville Live show

ABC/Image Group LAOnline music series and Nashville-based Skyville Live celebrated the musical power of women Monday night in a live webcast featuring collaborations with Cam, rising star Lindsay Ell, rocker Melissa Etheridge, guitar player extraordinaire Orianthi and Def Jam recording artist Troi Irons.

Melissa kicked the show off with a fiery performance of her debut single “Bring Me Some Water” before having Cam join her for a show-stopping duet of her hit “Come to My Window.” Melissa was quick to point out how special the song is, noting that the only other artist who ever sang it with her was Dolly Parton, on an episode of CMT’s Crossroads.

Obviously thrilled about the performance, Cam Instagrammed up a storm during the show, calling Melissa “a presence, a bada** and a guiding light.”

One of country’s rising stars, Lindsay Ell, showcased new music in her set with “Criminal” and “Waiting on You.”

For the finale, the all-female cast closed the show with a tribute to the late rock legend Chuck Berry: a spirited performance of his legendary song “Johnny B. Goode.”

Find the full 90-minute show on the Skyville Live‘s Facebook page