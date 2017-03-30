Girl gets one-eyed bunny doll after losing her eye to cancer

Facebook/Sebastian Design | Courtesy of Danielle Munger(NEW YORK) — Little Brynn Munger, 3, was over the moon when she received her matching doll at her birthday party on Saturday.

Her bunny doll, now affectionately named Sparkle, only has one eye — just like her.

“She was really excited,” Brynn’s mother, Danielle Munger, told ABC News of the special surprise. “She got a big smile and she refused to move on to another present until after we had opened it and gotten it out the box.”

Brynn lost her left eye to undifferentiated sarcoma, a rare form of cancer, when she was only a year old.

“We noticed her left eyelid was dropping a little bit, so we took her to the pediatrician and he thought it was something called ptosis,” Danielle, of Kimberly, Idaho, recalled. “We were like, ‘OK, it needs to get addressed but is not life-threatening.’ But a few days later I noticed it was all red around her eye and it started to swell.”

When the family visited the pediatrician again, he immediately sent them to Primary Children’s Hospital in Salt Lake City.

“They did a CT scan that evening and that’s when they discovered her tumor,” said Danielle. “From there it spiraled. …read more

Source:: ABC News Radio Health