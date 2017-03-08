Girl, 9, with leukemia gets wish to meet US soccer stars

Angela Brysiak(CAMP HILL, Pa.) — Ashlyn Brysiak, 9, has played soccer her entire life. When she was diagnosed with leukemia last June, Ashlyn, of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania, drew inspiration through countless rounds of chemotherapy and painful procedures from her heroes: The members of the U.S. women’s national soccer team.

Alex Morgan, a star forward on the women’s team, tore her ACL while in high school and went on to win Olympic gold with her teammates.

Ashlyn would watch videos of Morgan playing during her treatments. On Monday, the third grader was granted her wish to meet Morgan in person.

“She’s kind of used Alex [Morgan]’s journey as a motivation for herself that she can do it and overcome too,” Ashlyn’s dad, Todd Brysiak, told ABC News. He said what made Ashlyn cry when she was diagnosed was learning she would have to stop playing soccer for now.

Ashlyn and her parents, including her mom, Angela Brysiak, were able to travel to Washington, D.C., thanks to Make-A-Wish Philadelphia, North Delaware and Susquehanna Valley. The family watched the U.S. women’s national team practice in Maryland on Monday and then watched the team take on France in the SheBelieves Cup Tuesday at RFK Stadium.

