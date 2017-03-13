Gillian Anderson reveals long struggle with mental health issues

Fox(NEW YORK) — Gillian Anderson is opening up about her longtime struggles with mental health and how she’s worked to overcome them.

The 48-year-old actress has written a book, We: A Manifesto for Women Everywhere, which she describes as advice to her younger self.

Speaking to The Guardian about the book, the X-Files star revealed that she sometimes struggled to even “leave the house.”

“There were times when it was really bad. There have been times in my life where I haven’t wanted to leave the house,” she said without going into further detail or offering a diagnosis.

Having been in therapy since she was 14, Anderson shares techniques in the book that she has found helpful, including writing affirmations, expressing gratitude and meditating.

The latter has helped her overcome her self-esteem and body image issues.

“All I know is that when I meditate, one goes beyond the physical, and it is possible to tap into a sense of absolute contentment and joy in that place. So if that’s where you’re starting, then actually none of this,” she said, gesturing to her body, “means anything, really.”

