Gift of gab, ready to go: Kelsea Ballerini scores a co-hosting gig next week

ABC/Image Group LA If you watched her on ABC’s Greatest Hits last summer with Arsenio Hall, you already know that Kelsea Ballerini has the gift of gab. The “Yeah Boy” hitmaker will have another chance to show off her hosting skills later this month, when she stops by to sit in with the women of The Talk.

Next Monday, Kelsea will slip into one of the co-host seats alongside Julie Chen, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne, Aisha Tyler and Sheryl Underwood. You can catch The Talk weekdays at 2 p.m. ET on CBS.

In the meantime, the two-time ACM Awards nominee still has work to do. She’ll swing through Indiana, Illinois and Minnesota this week as she opens Thomas Rhett‘s Home Team Tour.

Source:: ABC News Radio Country