Sunday, October 22, 2017
Country News

Ghostly Car Ad Never Aired Due To The Event Caught On Camera!

According to the YouTube channel

Strange but interesting. This is a car advertisement from Great  Britain.  When they finished filming the ad, the film editor noticed  something moving along the side of the car, like a ghostly white mist. They  found out that a person had been killed a year earlier in that  exact same spot.  The ad was never put on TV because of the unexplained ghostly  phenomenon. Watch the front end of the car as it clears the trees  in the middle of the screen and you’ll see the white mist crossing in  front of the car then following it along the road….Spooky! Is it a ghost, or  is it simply mist? You decide. If you have the sound up a little, you’ll  even hear the cameraman whispering in the background about it near the  end of the commercial. A little creepy but pretty cool!

