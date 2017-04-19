Gettin’ Genie wit it? Report says Will Smith could play genie in live-action “Aladdin”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Will Smith might soon have the power to grant some major wishes.

According to Deadline, the Oscar-nominated actor is in talks to star in Disney’s live-action Aladdin film, to be directed by Guy Ritchie. The original animated version, released in 1992, starred the late Robin Williams as the boisterous blue Genie of the lamp.

Earlier this year, Smith was said to be in talks with Tim Burton for a live-action Dumbo film, which reportedly did not materialize.

The original Aladdin was a major success for Disney, grossing over $504 million for the company, in part thanks to a merchandising line featuring the new Disney princess, Jasmine.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment