Get your “Fix” of Chris Lane Wednesday on “CONAN”

ABC/Image Group LAIt wasn’t that long ago that Chris Lane performed his romantic single, “For Her,” on The Bachelor, but the North Carolina native is cueing up his current hit for another performance Wednesday night.

Chris will do the second single from his Girl Problems project March 1 on CONAN. You can catch the show at 11 p.m. ET on TBS.

The “Fix” hitmaker is also celebrating his very first major awards nomination. He vies for the New Male Vocalist of the Year trophy at the April 2 ACMs in Las Vegas.

