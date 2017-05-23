Get ready: Jordan Peele’s next social thriller gets spring 2019 release date

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Fresh off of his Get Out success, Jordan Peele’s next social thriller has been given an official release date.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Peele’s upcoming film is set to hit theaters on March 15, 2019. Similar to Get Out, Peele will write, direct and produce the untitled project. However, his new feature is said to have a “larger canvas,” and a budget five times bigger than his Get Out debut

Get Out, which was made for a reported $4.5 million, has grossed nearly $230 million at the worldwide box office since its February 24 release. The filmmaker told ABC Radio that he felt now was the perfect time to have the type of conversations on race and social issues that Get Out sparked.

As previously reported, Peele inked a new two-year deal with Universal, including a first-look overall production deal for his Monkeypaw Productions.

Source:: ABC News Radio Entertainment