Get Ready For The 2017 Dream Sweep Yard Sale

More than 200 vendors are waiting for you. Wear your good walking shoes…and shop til you drop at the 2017 106-9 Kicks Country Dream Sweep Yard Sale at the Putnam County Fairgrounds!

Gates open Saturday morning at 7:30am for the Kicks Country Dream Sweep Yard Sale, proudly presented by Freddy Duncan & Sons Moving And Storage, proud to serve the Upper Cumberland. Between 7:30am and 4:00pm, you can shop to your heart’s delight.

Admission is just $2 while kids under ten get in free. Your admission donation helps children who have been victim the abuse dream again…….through the work of the Upper Cumberland Child Advocacy Center.

Free parking is located in two convenient areas: lots at the corner of Walnut Avenue and Veterans Drive (AND) the lot just off Jefferson Avenue at the corner of Veteran’s Drive and Fairground Street. Click here to see a map of the Fairgrounds!. DREAM SWEEP TIP: Use the entrance off Jefferson Avenue next to Taco Bell for FAST ENTRY!

Booths stretch from Veterans Drive to Walnut Avenue with bargains galore. Crafts. Antiques. Clothes. Toys. Furniture. Car parts. One-of-a-kind treasures. But that’s just the beginning of the fun.

Keep the kids entertained at the Kids Zone featuring bouncies and fun. Support the Cookeville Kiwanis Children’s Museum while giving your kids some Yard Sale fun in the Kids Zone.

Shopping will sure work up an appetite! The Kicks Country team has pulled together everything from burgers and hot dogs to fried fair food to keep your energy up. Best of all, it’s all being sold by local church, school and civic groups. And every cent they make…helps their organization! Check out the Food Court in the center of the fairgrounds as well as food vendors on both main yard sale runways.

Whether you’re searching for kids clothes or antiques….books and CDs or auto parts…furniture, appliances, memorabilia, you’ll find it Saturday at the Kicks Country Dream Sweep Yard Sale presented by Freddy Duncan & Sons Moving And Storage. It’s 7:30am-4:00pm Saturday at the Putnam County Fairgrounds. DREAM SWEEP TIP: Plan your visit at the Yard Sale around Noon! The first wave of traffic has ended and you’ll get plenty of bargains!

In accordance with Putnam County ordinance, no pets are allowed in the Fairgrounds. Also, no guns or weapons including those allowed by carry permits, will be allowed in the Fairgrounds.

It’s only from the station that’s #1 For New Country, 106-9 Kicks Country

Gator’s Most-Asked Questions About The Dream Sweep Yard Sale

When’s The Best Time To Shop? People think the best stuff goes early. WRONG! There’s so much stuff to see….get to the Fairgrounds around Noon and you will see amazing stuff. The early birds get some cool treasures — but there are plenty of amazing bargains remaining.

Is There A Best Way To Attack This Hunt? Enter off Jefferson Avenue and work the fairgrounds in reverse. Your friends will start at the Veterans Gate. Otherwise, go in a big circle.

Are All Fairgrounds Gates Open? No. The Main gate at the corner of Veterans Drive and Walnut Streetis open. You may also enter at the corner of Veterans Drive and Fairground Street off Jefferson Avenue. This second gate is often more convenient during the busiest hours.

Where’s The Restroom? Restrooms are available near the Walnut Avenue gate, across from the Food Court, and under the Arena Stands.

Is There An ATM? Yes, ATMs will be available near the Walnut Avenue gate.

Can I Go To My Vehicle And Drop Off? Absolutely. We’d love for you to drop off items at your vehicle and shop some more. Just pick up an In/Out pass from the volunteers at the gate. Be sure to have this pass when you return to the gate.

Is There Handicapped Parking? Handicapped parking spots are available near the Walnut Avenue gate on a first-come, first-served basis. Tags must be visible. Ask the sheriffs deputies handling parking for assistance.

What Should I Bring? You don’t need much to weigh you down — but be sure to bring sunscreen, a hat, maybe some grocery bags and totes, plenty of cash, and wear your good walking shoes. Most of all, bring that bargain hunting eye and have a great time.