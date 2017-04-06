Get Out, Stranger Things among top nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Universal – 2017(NEW YORK) — Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed horror hit Get Out continued its winning ways Thursday, topping all competition with six nominations for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.
The re-branded show, which now includes TV programming, also recognized the creepy Netflix show Stranger Things with four nominations. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast also received four nods.
Stand-up comic and Workaholics and Modern Family star Adam Devine will host the show, which will be telecast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, May 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.
Fans can start voting immediately at MTV.com.
Here’s the list of nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards
MOVIE OF THE YEAR
Beauty and the Beast
Get Out
Logan
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story
The Edge of Seventeen
BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE
Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out
Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast
Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen
Hugh Jackman – Logan
James McAvoy – Split
Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures
SHOW OF THE YEAR
Atlanta
Game of Thrones
Insecure
Pretty Little Liars
Stranger Things
This Is …read more
