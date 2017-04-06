Get Out, Stranger Things among top nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards

Universal – 2017(NEW YORK) — Jordan Peele’s critically acclaimed horror hit Get Out continued its winning ways Thursday, topping all competition with six nominations for the 2017 MTV Movie & TV Awards.

The re-branded show, which now includes TV programming, also recognized the creepy Netflix show Stranger Things with four nominations. Disney’s Beauty and the Beast also received four nods.

Stand-up comic and Workaholics and Modern Family star Adam Devine will host the show, which will be telecast live from the Shrine Auditorium in Los Angeles, Calif. on Sunday, May 7 at 8:00 p.m. ET/PT.

Fans can start voting immediately at MTV.com.

Here’s the list of nominees for the 2017 MTV Movie and TV Awards

MOVIE OF THE YEAR

Beauty and the Beast

Get Out

Logan

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story

The Edge of Seventeen

BEST ACTOR IN A MOVIE

Daniel Kaluuya – Get Out

Emma Watson – Beauty and the Beast

Hailee Steinfeld – The Edge of Seventeen

Hugh Jackman – Logan

James McAvoy – Split

Taraji P. Henson – Hidden Figures