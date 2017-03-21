“Get Out” director Jordan Peele to receive CinemaCon director of the year award

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Get Out director Jordan Peele is set to receive the CinemaCon Director of the Year Award.

CinemaCon, the official convention of the National Association of Theater Owners, announced the news today that the sketch comedian-director will be presented with the honor at the CinemaCon Big Screen Achievement Awards ceremony on March 30 at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas.

“With the phenomenon known as Get Out, Jordan Peele has instantaneously become a force to reckon with as a gifted and enormously talented director and filmmaker,” said CinemaCon Managing Director Mitch Neuhauser. “He has audiences and critics around the globe enamored and spellbound, dare I say hypnotized, with his wildly inventive directorial debut, and we are ecstatic to be honoring him as this year’s ‘Director of the Year.’”

The movie, which centers on a young African-American man visiting his white girlfriend’s family estate and the sinister plot to enslave him, has grossed more than $133 million domestically since its release. Get Out also helped Peele to make history by becoming the first African-American writer-director to cross over $100 million with his debut film.

