“Get Out” director Jordan Peele signs new deal that allows him to “push the boundaries of storytelling”

ABC/Randy Holmes(LOS ANGELES) — Universal is helping Jordan Peele “get out” his next movie.

The Hollywood Reporter has learned that Peele and his production company, Monkeypaw, has signed a two-year, first-look deal with Universal that gives the studio the first opportunity to invest, produce, and distribute Monkeypaw films.

The first film expected to come from this new deal will be a currently untitled socially conscious thriller, which Peele will produce, direct, and write. It’ll have a “larger canvas” and about “five times a bigger budget” then Get Out, which was made for only $5 million.

A key aspect of the deal calls for Peele to produce projects that, like Get Out, give opportunities to those who are traditionally not represented enough in Hollywood, due to race, gender or sexual orientation.

“I am thrilled to continue the work we started together on Get Out — pushing the boundaries of storytelling, not only on the next film but with all of Monkeypaw’s future projects,” said Peele in a statement.

Get Out, which Universal released in February, has grossed more than $194 million worldwide.

