Get more of Justin Moore during Friday’s AUDIENCE Network concert special

courtesy of AT&T AUDIENCE NetworkIf you want more of Justin Moore, tune in to his AUDIENCE Network concert special Justin Moore: Live from Phoenix, airing Friday, June 23, at 9 p.m. ET.

The electrifying live performance and interviews from the platinum-selling artist were filmed on location during the AT&T Block Party at the 2017 NCAA March Madness Music Festival in Phoenix.

“They don’t call it that for no reason,” Justin says of March Madness. “I’m a big sports fan, so the opportunity to do anything with any sport, but in particular the Final Four, is really cool.”

Fans, of course, will see Justin sing his current single “Somebody Else Will” as part of the special.

You can watch the AUDIENCE Network via DIRECTV Ch 239/U-verse Ch 1114 and DIRECTVNOW.

